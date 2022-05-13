Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SunMoney Solar Group, known for largest global community solar power programme enabling people to become part of an energy community, has integrated artificial intelligence into their digital business network. SunMoney has incorporated a “Smart Digital Business Network” business model that combines its Community Power Plant Program with automated online sales. As a result, the program is able to fully leverage the power of the community, the potential of solar energy and the profitability of online sales.

SunMoney is making advanced use of existing technologies to make its proprietary system more robust and efficient in making renewable energy investments more accessible, to small, private investors. Commenting on the AI integration, Peter Bahorecz, Chief Networking Officer at SunMoney said, “Our system uses artificial intelligence in four areas. There’s online content production wherein orders of magnanimously more content can be produced at a higher quality in a given amount of time. Translations are another area wherein the program scans the language environment and offers variations in the areas of interest. It is also being used in video production, where we can produce videos in multiple languages without the need for costly filmmaking. Next, we use the services provided by Facebook, and Google, which are also supported by artificial intelligence.”

Compared to SunMoney’s basic system, the digital platform was able to build ¼ solar power in 6 months with 1/20 membership, which essentially means that the new platform is growing 16x faster already. In addition, customers who purchased the service received a combined package that included a solar share, which provides them regular income from the production of the solar power plant, and an advertising package, another source of income from the growth of the community.

Renowned for its work in building, operating, and acquiring solar power plants in Central Eastern Europe (CEE), SunMoney is focused on the future by creating effective awareness about the clean energy agenda and adopting artificial intelligence to optimise its business platform and give the best return to its members. SunMoney will be participating at the Arab Green Summit to be held in June, wherein Zoltan Rendes, Chief Marketing Officer at SunMoney will be part of the esteemed speaker panel.

-Ends-

About SunMoney:

SunMoney Solar Group was established in the year 2013. SunMoney Solar Group is a group of international companies building, operating and acquiring solar power plants in Central Eastern Europe (CEE). SunMoney is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has offices in Germany, Hungary and Singapore and partner offices in Asia and the Americas.

The group is running a global community solar power program with already 20 thousand clients from 50 countries. The community solar power program is bringing the solar investment opportunity for small private investors since 2013. The group also coordinated the construction of solar power plants for third parties and has expertise in trading too.

SunMoney launched a new investment opportunity, Project Summits in 2019, selling preference shares in solar power plants for private investors. The success of this project showed the group that there is a bigger opportunity which can involve mid and large investors.

Media Inquiries:

Royston Rodrigues

Senior Manager

Absolute Communications

roystonr@absolutecg.net