Dubai, United Arab of Emirates: Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is back with the summer savings campaign with massive discounts and exciting offers.

In association with Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 3rd edition of ‘City of Gold Jewellery Deals’ will see 3 unbelievable offers across 45 brands and 146 jewellery outlets. Running from 1 July to 1 August, this 4-week campaign will further add to the Eid Al Adah and Back home season celebrations.

The list of three exciting deals include;

More for Less

Massive discounts on making charges on select fine gold & precious jewellery collection. From zero making charges to up to 50 per cent, shoppers can buy their favourite designs for less.

Golden Goodies

Add a sparkle to your shopping with free gifts. Shoppers can get free precious jewellery gifts on purchase of diamond and precious jewellery. Some outlets offer this deal on a minimum spend of AED 1000.

Golden Discount

The mega discount deal is up to 50 per cent discount on beautiful diamond & pearl Jewellery.

In keeping with its name, surprises will be the talk of the summer with amazing prizes to be won. On a minimum spend of Dh500, shoppers to get a chance to win Dh100,000 worth of jewellery vouchers that can be redeemed at any of the participating outlets. 20 winners to win Dh5,000 each, that is 100 times over the spend required.

Speaking on the launch announcement, Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson Marketing, Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) said, “There is no better way to add more joy to our shoppers than offering massive savings on their much-adored purchase of jewellery items. Most customers stayed away from shopping for a good reason in the last few months, and now that they are back in a safe retail environment, it is important that we offer them more than just jewellery. Even though precious jewellery by itself is a saving investment, as a group we imagine that adding it with ‘mega saving opportunities’ on every jewellery purchase is going to be a major support for the residents and tourists.”

Over 45 jewellery brands will be part of the season, the participating jewellery brands includeTanishq, Lifestyle, Meena Jewellers, Al Kanz Jewellery, Jawhara Jewellery, Bhima Jewellers, Rossella Jewellery, Indus Jewellers Khushi Jewellery, Jewel Clouds Jewellery, Al Hind Gold & Diamonds, Bafleh Jewellery, Guru Jewellers, Khusboo Jewels, Al Liali Jewellery, Anaswara Jewellery, Chittilappilly Jewellers, Elite Jewellery, Yasin Jewellery, Trichy Gold Trading, Sila Jewels, Mohammed Al Ansari Jewellery, Sona Gold & Diamonds, Maha Al Sibai Jewellery, Siroya Jewellers, Mega Star Jewellers, Vijaya Jewellery, Boby Chemmanur International Jewellery, Chemmanur International Jewellers, Beena Suru Jewellery Trading, Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery, Azyan Gold And Diamonds, Jewel Star, Memories Golden Jewellery, Nakshathra Jewellery Co, Shafiqa Jewellery, Annaka, ,Jawaher Al Sharq (Farah ), JJ&Sons Jewellers, Thangals Jewellery and Asian Gold.

For information regarding the list of jewellers and their offers, kindly visit: http://dubaicityofgold.com/

About Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group

Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 600 members representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. This not-for profit trade body was formed under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to support the first edition of Dubai Shopping Festival back in 1996. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DGJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DGJG has been a strong supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival. Since the first edition of DSF, the group has given away over 900 kilos of gold in promotions over past 27 years.