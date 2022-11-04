Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 12.9 billion in total during the week ending 4 November 2022. The sum of transactions was 3,995.



348 plots were sold for AED 2.38 billion, 3,126 apartments and villas were sold for AED 7.23 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in World Islands sold for AED 350 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 95 million in Island 2, and a land sold for AED 350 million in World Islands in third place.



Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 122 sales transactions worth AED 428.59 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 72 sales transactions worth AED 175.57 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 24 sales transactions worth AED 215 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 1 billion in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 815 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 691 million in Marsa Dubai.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.33 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Hamriya, mortgaged for AED 150 million.



79 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 2.12 billion.