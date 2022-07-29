Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 6.8 billion in total during the week ending 29 July 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,285.



254 plots were sold for AED 1.35 billion, 1,516 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.35 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED 100.53 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 90 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for AED 100.53 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 134 sales transactions worth AED 307.67 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 28 sales transactions worth AED 97.82 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 21 sales transactions worth AED 28 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 501 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 346 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 227 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.62 billion, with the highest being a land in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED 308 million.



79 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 511 million.

