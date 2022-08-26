Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 8.4 billion in total during the week ending 26 August 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,739.



274 plots were sold for AED 1.36 billion, 1,902 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.35 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Business Bay sold for AED 110 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 38.75 million in Wadi Al Safa 2, and a land sold for AED 110 million in Business Bay in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 100 sales transactions worth AED 284.4 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 76 sales transactions worth AED 254.28 million, and Al Merkadh with 21 sales transactions worth AED 152 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 527 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 508 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 448 million in Business Bay.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.67 billion, with the highest being a land in Dubai Investment Park First, mortgaged for AED 149 million.



192 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 1 billion.



*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.