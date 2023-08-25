Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 23.1 billion in total during the week ending 25 August 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,229.

183 plots were sold for AED 1.33 billion, 2,361 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.77 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah sold for AED 93.37 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 76 million in Palm Jumeirah, and a land sold for AED 64.1 million in Al Barshaa South Second in third place.

Madinat Al Mataar recorded the most transactions for this week by 51 sales transactions worth AED 182.3 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 24 sales transactions worth AED 59.3 million, and Saih Shuaib 1 with 19 sales transactions worth AED 33 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a villa was sold for AED 65 million in Palm Jumeirah, a was second in the list sold for AED 57 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 54 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 15.75 billion, with the highest being a land in Jabal Ali Industrial First, mortgaged for AED 14 billion.

121 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 301 million.

*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.