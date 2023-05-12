Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 9.4 billion in total during the week ending 12 May 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,112.



170 plots were sold for AED 1.89 billion, 2,261 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.34 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Al Safouh Second sold for AED 300 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 148.25 million in Saih Shuaib 4, and a land sold for AED 128 million in Island 2 in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 57 sales transactions worth AED 139.49 million, followed by MADINAT HIND 4 with 23 sales transactions worth AED 29.24 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 13 sales transactions worth AED 56 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 150 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 60 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 53 million in Um Suqaim Second.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.89 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Karama, mortgaged for AED 234 million.



144 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 273 million.



*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.