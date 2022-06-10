Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 8.7 billion in total during the week ending 10 June 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,369.



262 plots were sold for AED 1.26 billion, 1,572 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.4 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Al Merkadh sold for AED 110 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 78.23 million in Wadi Al Safa 2, and a land sold for AED 110 million in Al Merkadh in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 159 sales transactions worth AED 429.04 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 30 sales transactions worth AED 91.15 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 11 sales transactions worth AED 13 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 523 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 328 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 222 million in Um Suqaim Third.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.48 billion, with the highest being a land in Jumeirah Second, mortgaged for AED 2 billion.



74 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 585 million.

