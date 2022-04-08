Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 5.3 billion in total during the week ending 08 April 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,012.



236 plots were sold for AED 1.07 billion, 1,415 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.96 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED 74.96 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 22.5 million in Al Merkadh, and a land sold for AED 74.96 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 119 sales transactions worth AED 267.82 million, followed by Al Merkadh with 40 sales transactions worth AED 394.02 million, and Wadi Al Safa 5 with 15 sales transactions worth AED 75 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 369 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 339 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 307 million in Palm Jumeirah.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.05 billion, with the highest being a land in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED 395 million.

53 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 269 million



*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual

