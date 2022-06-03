Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 6.8 billion in total during the week ending 03 June 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,478.



333 plots were sold for AED 1.5 billion, 1,626 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.55 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Jabal Ali Third sold for AED 342.1 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 30 million in Al Jadaf, and a land sold for AED 342.1 million in Jabal Ali Third in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 138 sales transactions worth AED 307.63 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 55 sales transactions worth AED 188.21 million, and Mena Jabal Ali with 40 sales transactions worth AED 3 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 534 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 427 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 376 million in Palm Jumeirah.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.58 billion, with the highest being a land in Me'Aisem First, mortgaged for AED 201 million.

84 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 228 million.