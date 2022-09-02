Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 7.4 billion in total during the week ending 02 September 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,593.



320 plots were sold for AED 1.75 billion, 1,720 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.55 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for AED 115 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 78.29 million in Saih Shuaib 4, and a land sold for AED 115 million in Island 2 in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 107 sales transactions worth AED 329.68 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 60 sales transactions worth AED 193.85 million, and Nad Al Shiba First with 41 sales transactions worth AED 205 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 776 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 367 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 303 million in Burj Khalifa.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.24 billion, with the highest being an apartment in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED 198 million.



111 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 944 million.

