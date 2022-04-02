Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 8.2 billion in total during the week ending 01 April 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,135.



247 plots were sold for AED 1.45 billion, 1,423 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.09 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 280 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 30.67 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for AED 280 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 121 sales transactions worth AED 265.54 million, followed by Al Merkadh with 29 sales transactions worth AED 262.46 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 15 sales transactions worth AED 225 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 441 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 306 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 276 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.38 billion, with the highest being a land in Nad Al Shiba First, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.



79 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 290 million.