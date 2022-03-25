Fitch Ratings-Dubai: Issuance of US dollar-denominated sukuk in Emerging Markets (EMs) has been less affected than bonds amid the volatilities in 1Q22, says Fitch Ratings. A Fitch-analysed sukuk index outperformed an EM bonds index in 1Q22 largely due to the higher weight of oil exporters in the sukuk index.



The growth in dollar-denominated sukuk halted in March following the Russia-Ukraine conflict and increase in oil prices (Fitch has revised up its forecast to USD100 a barrel for 2022 and USD80 a barrel for 2023), in addition to interest-rate hikes and inflation pressures. In 1Q22, total sukuk issued in EMs increased by 4% qoq to reach USD53 billion (all currencies and excluding multilateral institutions), with dollar-denominated sukuk increasing by 56.8% qoq. By contrast, the total bonds issued in EMs (excluding China) fell by 26.6% qoq to reach USD466.1 billion, with dollar-denominated bonds falling by 19.7% qoq. Qoq figures can be volatile.



The share of sukuk in EM debt issuance (excluding China) in 1Q22 rose to 10.2% from 4% in 2020. Key sukuk-issuing jurisdictions are sizeable EMs, with their bonds and sukuk forming about 16% of all EM issuances, excluding China, in 1Q22. The share of sukuk as part of the outstanding funding mix of EM key Islamic finance jurisdictions was 35% in March 2022. Dollar-denominated sukuk increased by 13.4% qoq across all jurisdictions in January-March 2022.



Fitch analysed 52 sukuk and bonds issued by the same obligor (more than 10 obligors) and that are comparable. Their yield-to-maturity continued to be strongly correlated in 1Q22, despite volatilities. This is unlike in 1H20 when sukuk were sold at steeper discounts than bonds amid Covid-19 and system liquidity pressures following the oil price plunge. Most sukuk issuers in core markets have little exposure to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, although indirect exposure varies.



The Russia-Ukraine conflict has in general lowered global investor appetite for EM debt. In terms of performance, a Fitch-analysed sukuk index declined by about 4% ytd as of 22 March 2022, but it outperformed an EM bonds index, which fell by 10% ytd. Both indices have historically been strongly correlated to each other, with a correlation of 0.9 over the past five years, but the correlation fell by 17.6% in March.



It is unclear if sukuk issuance will be able to sustain its growth in the near term, even though a few hard-currency sukuk issuers have returned to the market in March 2022. In 1Q22, 79% of sukuk ratings continue to be investment-grade, and 87.5% of issuers have a Stable Outlook.



The longer-term view for the market is solid on the back of issuers’ funding needs and diversification goals, and intact Islamic investor appetite mainly from Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) Islamic banks whose already-stable liquidity profiles are likely to be buoyed by the high oil prices. Downside risks stem from possibly higher oil prices reducing sovereign funding needs, funding diversification plans not being followed, complexities related to compliance with the standards of Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions, political risks, interest-rate hikes and lower global investor appetite for EM debt. Fitch’s opinion on the direction of the sukuk market and credit profiles could change based on new developments.



Rising oil and commodity prices have varying impacts on key Islamic finance markets. Net oil exporters form the majority of key sukuk markets at 70%, with the rest being net oil importers. The GCC countries’ currency peg to the dollar is an advantage. Net oil-importing markets are expected to face rising funding needs, part of which is expected to be met through sukuk issuance.



