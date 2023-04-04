His Excellency Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), recently shared his analysis of the gas industry and advice with students, staff and faculty at Texas A&M University at Qatar, a Qatar Foundation partner university.

The visit also included a meeting with Texas A&M at Qatar leadership, and a tour of the campus.

During the interactive session, HE Hamel discussed various topics including the role of natural gas in sustainable development and the energy transitions and how it can contribute to addressing the challenges of energy poverty alleviation, air quality improvement, and climate change mitigation. He highlighted the role of technology in the oil and gas industry and spoke about how artificial intelligence can have a positive impact on the economy. He also stressed the need for the natural gas industry to improve its outreach activities in order to dispel the myths and misinformation around natural gas.

Encouraging the students to pursue opportunities to diversify their skills, HE Hamel said, “You are already studying in one of the best engineering universities in the world, with amazing faculty members who have immense experience in oil and gas, and engineering. In order to succeed in the workforce, you need to develop your abilities to adapt to any new challenge that may arise in the industry. Technical engineering knowledge is important, but it is also important to have knowledge in disciplines such as digitization, cyber security, communications and history. The future of the natural gas industry is bright, and the demand for engineers will only continue to grow.”

Following the discussions, the students also participated in a question-and-answer session with the Secretary General.

Dr. César O. Malavé, dean of Texas A&M at Qatar, said, “One of the special things about being in Qatar is that we get unique opportunities to learn from and interact with diplomats, world leaders and industry influencers to enrich our students, as well as our faculty and staff. As we are now in our third decade in Qatar, we not only reflect back on our past but also look forward to what the future years will bring. His Excellency’s insights have definitely been an inspiring and valuable experience for all of our students.”

About Texas A&M University at Qatar

Since 2003, Texas A&M University has offered undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and petroleum engineering in Qatar Foundation’s Education City, and graduate degrees in chemical engineering since fall 2011. Texas A&M at Qatar has awarded nearly 1,400 degrees. All four undergraduate programs are accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, www.abet.org. Faculty from around the world are attracted to Texas A&M at Qatar to educate the next generation of engineering leaders in Qatar and to conduct research valued at more than $284.3 million that address issues important to the State of Qatar. Visit www.qatar.tamu.edu.