For the First Time in Jordan

Amman: In line with its strategy of leading the Digital Transformation scene in Jordan and MENA; STS has announced its partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to provide state-of-the-art cloud computing services to the local enterprises, developers, and public sectors along their digital journey in Jordan.

The partnership was announced during FinConJo 2022, The Financial Technologies & Cyber Security Exhibition & Conference, which took place in Amman on the 9th and 10th of August.

This partnership will be a cornerstone in setting a new era of cloud computing technologies and solutions in Jordan. With STS’s extensive expertise in the Cloud realm, combined with Alibaba Cloud’s state-of-the-art cloud computing technologies and proven industry solutions as the third largest Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider in the world and the biggest in Asia Pacific in 2021, the two parties will jointly work together to accelerate the desired digital transformation for various verticals and businesses ranging from public sectors, large enterprises, and SMEs in the region.

Together with STS, Alibaba Cloud will be offering robust, safe, and secure computing technologies and services, as well as tailor-made digital solutions for diverse sectors such as Fintech, Smart Retail, and Intelligent transportation to the Jordanian market, a matter which will result in a noticeable boost for the local digital economy, through joint collaboration, talents cultivation and expertise from both STS and Alibaba Cloud sides.

Commenting on the partnership; Zaid Mazahreh, General Manager of Solutions Sales at STS said: “We are proud to partner with a global leading cloud service provider such as Alibaba Cloud. This move is in line with our mission to envision the future and provide the latest technologies to Jordan. Together with Alibaba Cloud, we will be taking the economy to another intelligent level, thus, upscaling the local services to match the global offerings”.

About STS

Specialized Technical Services Company (STS), Jordan’s leading ICT and digital transformation solutions provider, through its bold leadership, innovation and long field expertise since 1989, is confidently contributing to the digital transformation scene in the kingdom and the region. STS’s success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless digital transformation journey to its clients and has expanded its offerings to embrace digital infrastructure containing advanced cloud solutions and managed services, cybersecurity offerings that are backed up with an advanced security operations center (STS SOC), training and licensing. Likewise, STS constantly strives to elevate digital experience throughout its offerings ranging from digital customer experience, digital workplace solutions and business intelligence BI services.

Through its long-standing partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and many others, STS continues to serve multiple industries in financial, governmental, health, educational, telecommunications, and other commercial sectors in the MENA region.