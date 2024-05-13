Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Jeddah Historic District Program (JHD), under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, and Cruise Saudi, a fully-owned Public Investment Fund company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement aligns with the ambitious development goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

This partnership is strategically designed to accommodate the increasing number of international cruise visitors who enjoy exploring the authentic sites of the historic district. Central to the goals of both Jeddah Historic District Program and Cruise Saudi is preserving the area's distinctive cultural identity and historical landmarks while stimulating local economic growth. This collaboration encourages local entrepreneurship and investment, drawing on the private sector's innovative capacities to enhance the visitor experience. This proactive involvement aims to boost job creation, foster small businesses, and promote sustainable economic activities that benefit the entire community.

Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Issa, Director General of Jeddah Historic District Program, stated, “The tourism sector is experiencing growth and prosperity, which contributes to enhancing the Kingdom's presence on the global tourism map in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Our strategic partnership with Cruise Saudi is not only to drive economic growth but also to actively engage in the regeneration of the district. We are committed to protecting both the tangible and intangible heritage that earned the district its UNESCO status, recognizing its profound cultural impact. This partnership is pivotal in the strategic regeneration and sustainability of the district. With this alliance, we are dedicated to presenting Cruise Saudi tourists with an experience that inspires the visitors with the district's enriched heritage. '

“Jeddah’s Historic District is one of our most popular Shorex destinations, and we continue to witness just how much international passengers enjoy exploring its unique historic sites through the tours and experiences we offer. This MoU represents our shared vision and marks an exciting new chapter, paving the way for collaborative efforts to draw even more visitors to this enchanting destination while protecting its heritage and authenticity,” stated Lars Clasen, CEO, Cruise Saudi.

About Jeddah Historic District Program:

Jeddah Historic District Program, established in 2018 under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, oversees initiatives within the "Historic Jeddah" region. Its comprehensive role is pivotal in transforming this district into a fully integrated historical and cultural urban center, with a primary focus on preserving the region's rich cultural and architectural heritage while fostering social and economic activities.

The strategic objective of the program is to elevate the living environment within the Historic Jeddah area, transforming it into a dynamic hub for business ventures and cultural projects, thereby attracting entrepreneurs. This aligns with the broader goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to the overall vision for the nation's future.

Furthermore, the program is dedicated to the revitalization of the Historic Jeddah area, leveraging its cultural and historical significance. It aspires to set an exemplary model for the rejuvenation of ancient cities. The area's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014 underscores its global importance and emphasizes the imperative to safeguard and enhance its unique cultural heritage. This acknowledgment serves as a catalyst, prompting concerted efforts to protect and promote the invaluable legacy of the region. Jeddah Historic District I Website I Instagram

About Cruise Saudi:

Cruise Saudi is a strategic facilitator and a trusted partner to international and local entities, which oversees the development of services and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art cruise terminals, training of ground services, and creation of shore excursions, that will transform the country’s coastlines into a premier global cruise destination.

With cruise port facilities in Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam, Cruise Saudi welcomes cruise lines from around the globe to include Saudi as a port of call on their itineraries and add exciting new destinations that reveal Saudi’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders.

Cruise Saudi - a 100% Public Investment Fund owned business - works hand in hand with ministries and regulatory authorities to build the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem and has recently completed its third successful season, welcoming more than 300,000 cruise passengers.

Operating within the wider context of Saudi’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, Cruise Saudi plans to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035 and support the country’s wider tourism industry.

