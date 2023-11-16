Abu Dhabi, UAE: - Abu Dhabi Chamber honored today Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), in appreciation of its pioneering efforts and effective role in supporting Emirati companies and enabling them to expand the scope of their business so that their exports reach global markets. The award ceremony was attended by Mr. Khalil Al Mansoori, the Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX); organized by Abu Dhabi Chamber. The “Strategic Partners Forum” objective is to appreciate the role of government entities in achieving national goals and supporting the development of UAE exports, which contributed to sustaining the growth of the national economy and diversifying its sources.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Abu Dhabi Exports Office, said, “We appreciate Abu Dhabi Chamber’s honoring of ADEX as part of the distinguished relationship and strategic efforts between the two entities, which contributed to the development of UAE exports and the growth of the national economy.” H.E. Al Suwaidi added that the Abu Dhabi Exports Office will support to achieve the goals of the Economic Principles of UAE that was recently announced during the annual meetings of the UAE government, which focuses on continuing to enhance economic performance, develop foreign trade, and build the fastest growing economy in the world.

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, which was established by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development in 2019, seeks to support national exports, by providing financing solutions, to enable Emirati companies to expand the scope of their business and enhance their competitiveness in accessing global markets. It also provides financing and guarantees for the foreign importers to purchase goods and services from an Emirati source according to flexible terms and competitive advantages, ensuring the maximum benefit for companies in the long term, and contributing to the development of the national economy and diversification of sources of income.

