Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc pay — the region’s leading digital wallet — is enabling customers across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East to send their eidiyas (cash gifts) electronically. As part of its mission to create an inclusive digital economy and pioneer online banking services that transform lives, stc pay has developed the contactless eidiya, providing consumers a secure and easy-to-use platform to send gifts to friends, family and loved ones.

stc pay customers can share the joy of eid and send feasts to their relatives and friends using stc pay, and take advantage of digital conversion services, which reflects the success of stc pay in enriching the experiences of its customers, as stc pay launched the campaign "Catching Eidiya Game", which aims to provide the opportunity to collect as many feasts as possible in an interactive way.

Using the stc pay app and its peer-to-peer transfer technology, customers can now share joy and memorable experiences with those closest to them by sending eidiyas digitally. To mark the continued success of the eidiya feature and reward loyal customers, stc pay has also launched a campaign — “Catching Eidiya Game” — that will provide consumers across the Kingdom the opportunity to take part in exclusive activations and win cash gifts.

stc pay has developed this service with the aim of providing a safe and easy-to-use platform for customers, enabling them to send cash and "Eidiya" gifts to friends and family members, in line with stc pay's strategy of creating a comprehensive digital economy and leading e-banking services.

The "Catching Eidiya Game” campaign comes interactively from stc pay to spread the joy of eid among friends and relatives, allowing the user to invite up to 10 people and give them a minute to participate and get as many feasts as possible by picking up flying money on their phone screen, and converting the total amount of cash gifts collected by users to their digital wallets. In addition, stc pay customers will be able to share eid with their friends, as they can now send the holiday directly, allowing recipients to open their cash gifts at the right time.

Ahmed Al Enazi, CEO of stc pay, said: “At stc pay, we pride ourselves on being innovative and curating services and products that redefine the traditional banking experience. Our goal is to transform lives with leading-edge solutions. We are fully committed to helping people lead the lives of ease and comfort that they deserve, and our contactless eidiya service does exactly that, underlining the importance of thinking creatively to match our consumers’ preferences.”

He added: “As a people-friendly and customer-centric brand, we also take it upon ourselves to reward the people and communities we serve for their continued loyalty and ongoing support. The

‘Catching Eidiya Game’ enables us to do exactly that, spreading even more joy in the process.”

stc pay’s eidiya feature was developed in the wake of COVID-19, enabling customers to send cash gifts electronically, thereby safeguarding their health and safety. In addition to added peace of mind, the new function also places an emphasis on convenience, allowing consumers to make eidiya transfers seamlessly, from anywhere in the world and with just a few clicks of a button.

