RIYADH: stc pay, MENA’s most prominent digital wallet and a leading regional operator in fintech providing innovative and secure digital financial services, is one of the main participants and diamond sponsors at this year’s Seamless 2022 expo.

Seamless is Saudi Arabia’s most significant, boldest, and best event covering the latest innovation in payments, fintech, retail, and e-commerce. Going live in Riyadh and in-person for the first time since its launch, Seamless has reinvented how we use money and transact commerce in a tech-savvy world. The Seamless exhibition attracts a very technical and user-level audience giving them free access to the latest emerging trends and the opportunity to evaluate alternative solutions.

With The Saudi Arabian fintech, payments, and banking sector on the precipice of unprecedented change and unrivaled opportunity across the region, Seamless is an excellent opportunity to bring together the Fintech world.

stc pay is showcasing its booth there, as well as displaying its products and services, all to drive a 70% cashless society by 2030.

Seamless 2022 is taking place from 2-3 November and is bringing together almost 5,000+ attendees, 250+ exhibitors, and 200+ speakers.

