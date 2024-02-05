The company joins its subsidiary center3 which has announced its ‘Diamond Sponsorship’

stc Group to showcase leading technology and services that are connecting people and businesses in the region

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc Group, an engine of digital transformation, has confirmed its ‘Digital Enabler’ sponsorship and participation at Capacity Middle East 2024, the region’s leading meeting for the digital infrastructure industry. The event will connect 2,600+ key ICT players from the Middle East and beyond, representing carrier, cloud, peering, hyperscale, content, finance, edge, software, equipment, data centre, and satellite industries.

stc Group will be participating under the theme “The Root of Connectivity” which signifies Saudi Arabia’s strategic position as a connectivity hub between east and west.

At the event, the Group will showcase its leading technology and services that are connecting people and businesses in the Middle East and beyond. In Saudi Arabia alone, more than 40% of the population is covered by stc Group’s 5G network, delivering excellent speed and low latency broadband connectivity.

Taking part in the event is stc Group subsidiary, center3, which was launched by stc Group as part of its vision to position Saudi Arabia as a major digital hub for the Middle East and enable digital transformation in the Kingdom, the region and the wider world. The platform, participating under the theme: “The Regional Digital Hub", owns digital infrastructure assets, including data centers and submarine cables, with the aim of building an integrated ecosystem that attracts hyper-scale data providers and increases their capacity through the latest communication and hosting technologies.

stc Group and center3 representatives will be participating in panel sessions over the course of the event to share valuable insights s on issues such as the changing digital landscape and the GCC’s position as a connectivity hub.

Mohammed Alabbadi, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at stc Group, said: “We are thrilled to be participating in Capacity Middle East 2024 and to serve as the event's 'Digital Enabler', highlighting our commitment to driving digital transformation across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East through innovative technology and infrastructure. We look forward to engaging with our valued partners and stakeholders, and showcasing our cutting-edge solutions."

Capacity Middle East runs from the 6th – 8th February 2024 and is being held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Center.

-Ends-

About stc Group

stc Group is a leading digital service provider in Saudi Arabia. stc Group offers a variety of best-in-class digital solutions and services, including online payments, telecommunications, IOT, AI, 5G, cloud computing, e-gaming and cybersecurity, and other advanced digital solutions.

For updates, follow stc Group on X: @stc_ksa, Facebook: stc السعودية, LinkedIn and Instagram: stc_ksa

Website: https://www.stc.com.sa/content/stc/sa/en/personal/home.html.