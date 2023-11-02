Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – stc group, an engine of digital transformation, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Microsoft to further advance its digitalization and drive innovation across Saudi Arabia. As part of the partnership, the organizations will jointly develop and deploy cutting-edge solutions that will transform and empower organizations across various industries, while enabling small businesses to grow and thrive in the digital economy.

"Our strategic partnership with Microsoft marks a defining moment in the history of digital transformation for both stc group and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said stc group CEO Olayan Alwetaid. “This collaboration isn't just about technology; it's about promoting a future where Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of global innovation, setting the standard for what's possible in the digital age. Together with Microsoft, we will work to bring the latest technologies to Saudi Arabia and help businesses of all sizes to embrace digital transformation, advance economic diversification, and create a more vibrant and prosperous future for our country.”

The collaboration between the organizations aims to enable stc’s subsidiaries to explore new markets, develop disruptive business models, and bring innovative products and services to market. By jointly developing and deploying the latest advanced technologies, the partnership aims to support high quality, safe, and secure digital experiences for businesses across the Kingdom.

The alliance will also serve as an innovation powerhouse, powering the transformation of industries from the Kingdom to the world.

“We are excited about this next phase in our journey with stc. Our aim is to empower businesses of all sizes and industries with tailored digital solutions that enable them to innovate and solve their unique challenges to drive equitable business growth.” Said Ralph Haupter, President Microsoft EMEA.

Bringing stc group’s local and regional channels together with Microsoft’s partner and developer ecosystem, the partnership will create a virtuous circle of deployment of new baseline services that enables partner-led innovation, which in turn generates demand. In addition, by focusing efforts on skills development and helping to digitize the “non-digitalized”, the alliance aims to make the benefits of innovation inclusive and sustainable.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft opened its Dubai-based headquarters in 1991, which, today, oversees operations across the region.

About stc group

“stc group” is an engine of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitisation process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises over 14 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

