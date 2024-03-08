The event witnessed significant announcements of global partnerships and agreements with Oracle, GalaxySpace, Ericsson and Huawei, among others.

Pioneering advances in technology stc Group highlighted digital stadiums, Megaprojects, healthtech and Digital logistics zones through its exhibition focused on enabling an innovative digital future for all.

Riyadh, KSA - stc Group, a global leader in digital transformation, has successfully concluded its participation in LEAP 2024, the world’s most-attended tech event, as its primary strategic partner and exhibitor.

At the event, stc Group reaffirmed its commitment to digital innovation beyond connectivity, by demonstrating advanced technological solutions in health, logistics, megaprojects and sports. The Group also showcased its expanding scale and scope through announcing strategic agreements and partnerships with some of the most prominent actors in the industry, including:

: stc Group announced a new sovereign cloud platform offering more than 100 Oracle cloud services to support e nterprises in capitalizing on hyperscale cloud services, while addressing data residency and data sovereignty requirements.

the partnership will explore embedding IoT-enabled solutions beyond mobile devices into other aspects of a customer’s digital lifestyle, including protection for home appliances, health electronics, and cyber assets Cisco: stc and Cisco signed multiple agreements with Cisco to modernize and unify its existing Network Operations Center (NOC) and to elevate stc Academy services such as participating in knowledge sharing and developing learning programs.

Locally, stc Group has multiple strategic agreements including PSDSARC, Prince Sultan Center for Defence Studies to instill digital thinking and develop analytical capabilities, an Air to Ground agreement with Flynas and Skyfive which seeks to equip Flynas’s entire A320 fleet of 120 aircraft with advanced A2G solutions, offering passengers seamless access to in-flight Wi-Fi services. stc Group is planning to roll out the A2G network for specific flight routes across Saudi Arabia starting in 2024.

During the event, stc Group presented a wide array of remarkable exhibitions, promoting an impressive and thriving technological ecosystem. The Digital Stadium showcase conveyed the future of sports stadiums and optimized fan experiences through 360 camera views, its state-of-the-art command control centers, and remote clinics.

The Logistics exhibit presented how stc Group solutions will help streamline processes from manufacturing to retail, connecting value chains and even mining zones.

Highlighting stc Group’s vision and success, the Digital City exhibition presented services and solutions that are empowering the digital operations of Saudi Arabia’s mega projects, in smart city navigation solutions, the future of connectivity as well as infrastructure standardization. Furthermore, the Health-tech exhibition presented cutting-edge solutions in the field, from population health management solutions to virtual clinics.

stc Group is a proud partner and longstanding sponsor of LEAP. Through these extraordinary initiatives and groundbreaking agreements, the group underscores its dedication to enabling digital innovation and connectivity.