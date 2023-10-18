Manama, Bahrain: As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, and its ongoing commitment to give back to community, stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler has announced the expansion of its community program ‘stc Fereej’ by providing equipped study stations for 33 orphan students in their homes.

Aimed at supporting education and empowering the youth as they get started their academic school year, this initiative from stc Bahrain aims to provide these students with the necessary furniture and equipment and the tools they need to excel in their studies. The study station refurbishing includes essential items such as laptops, desks, table lamps, school supplies and stationeries.

Shaikh Zeyad Al Khalifa, the Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “At stc Bahrain, we believe in the power of education and its crucial role in shaping a student’s future. This is critical to building their educational future, and we are delighted establish these fully equipped study spaces in students’ homes to push them to thrive in their studies.”

“We demonstrate our commitment to nurture young learners and provide them with an inspiring yet comfortable learning environment that encourages curiosity, growth and creativity. We share the same vision with Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society, which has been actively working towards empowering orphans in Bahrain and shaping not only their academic journey but also their overall development,” added Shaikh Zayed further.

The initiative is part of stc Bahrain’s ongoing community program, “Fereej” (meaning neighborhood), under the umbrella of its corporate social responsibility arm. “Fereej” is a community initiative that aims to invest in underprivileged neighborhoods throughout the Kingdom and to furnish houses of Bahraini families living in challenging conditions.

