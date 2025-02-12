Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, announced its 5G network enhancement in line with 5.5G deployment, focused on delivering seamless, high-quality indoor 5G connectivity to key locations across the Kingdom. This initiative aligns with the government's vision of accessible digital connectivity for the local community, with stc Bahrain laying the groundwork for a smarter, more connected future. Building on three years of success deploying high-quality indoor 5G coverage in key commercial buildings, hotels, and malls, stc Bahrain now utilizes dedicated indoor sites to provide customers with the best technologies and latest applications.

This strategic investment reinforces stc Bahrain's commitment to providing superior indoor connectivity and driving digital transformation. Recent deployments include prominent locations such as hotels, shopping malls and other locations, ensuring customers in these high-traffic areas enjoy a seamless, with 5G Gigabit indoor experience.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of stc Bahrain commented, “At stc Bahrain, we are committed to delivering a world-class 5G experience that empowers our customers and supports the Kingdom's digital transformation goals. The expansion of our 5G network to indoor sites, utilizing cutting-edge technology, reflects our forward-thinking vision and aligns with the government's strategic objectives for the telecommunications sector.”

The indoor deployment ensures continuous, high-quality 5G service, even in highly congested areas like malls and exhibition centers, paving the way for innovative applications and an enhanced user experience with smooth, uninterrupted connectivity, even during peak times.

This deployment marks a significant milestone in stc Bahrain's journey toward building a world-class 5G network. The company is committed to investing in cutting-edge technologies to enhance customer experience and contribute to the Kingdom's broader ICT development goals.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative digital enabler in Bahrain. Since entering Bahrain’s telecommunications market in 2010, stc Bahrain has revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and emerged as a market leader. This position has been maintained through consistent investment in next-generation technologies and innovative products and services, including advancements in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and mobile payments, and wholesale connectivity solutions. Our achievements include being the first in the region to pilot the foundation of 5.5G, launching the world's first structured Web3 Launchpad program, and driving blockchain innovation in the Middle East and beyond. This aligns with Bahrain’s Economic vision 2030, with ICT as a key driver of sustainable economic growth.

In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services, which has evolved to become a subsidiary of stc Bahrain, officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. stc pay is an all-inclusive digital wallet, making financial services more accessible and driving the Kingdom toward a cashless future.

Over the past decade, we've consistently topped Bahrain’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority's Quality of Service report, reflecting our dedication to wide coverage and high-quality service. Through investments in Bahrain’s telecom sector, our evolution into a forward-thinking digital enabler aligns with the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030.

The company's persistent dedication to innovation has earned it multiple awards, positioning it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital, and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes, and businesses.

stc Jusoor, the company's corporate social responsibility arm (meaning "bridges" in Arabic), aligns with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and individual empowerment. Focusing on Community, Family, Eco, and Tech as key pillars, stc Jusoor's initiatives balance community development and technology, connecting and empowering individuals through the free exchange of experiences, ideas, and information.

Today, stc Bahrain stands not only as the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain but also as the most forward-looking digital enabler.

