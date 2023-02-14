Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has been awarded as the “Most Socially Responsible” at the 10th annual International Finance Awards held in Dubai. The award was given to stc Bahrain due to its impactful role in the local community through initiatives that drive innovation, connectivity and empowers locals in the Kingdom.

At the core of its operations, stc Bahrain has been at the forefront of building the future for the next generation by empowering the youth with education and development opportunities, spreading environmental awareness, and empowering locals with the tools and resources they need to contribute to Bahrain’s thriving economy as part of the Economic Vision 2030.

Commenting on the award, stc Bahrain CEO Eng. Nezar Banabeela, said: “We are honored to accept this award in acknowledgement of our contribution to the community through impactful initiatives in the Kingdom. As key digital enablers, we aim to become a source of inspiration for the community through our initiatives that are contribution to the digital transformation and community development in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

As part of its CSR program, stc Bahrain recently launched Jeel (meaning generation) ICT, that will train citizens to develop the skill set of Bahraini youth in technical areas, contributing to the telecom sector and the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.

About stc Bahrain:

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional, and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes, and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

