Riyadh: Standard Chartered is delighted to announce its continued partnership with Falak Investment Hub to launch the second cohort of the Women in Tech Program, set to commence in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Following the resounding success of the first edition, the program is back to empower a new cohort of women-led startup companies with invaluable training, mentorship and seed funding opportunities. Applications for the second cohort will officially open on October 29 and will be open for a duration of four weeks.

Building on the impact of the first cohort which included eight startups and awarded three of which with equity free funding, the program is designed to enable female founders in the technology industry through an 8-week learning and growth journey. As part of Standard Chartered’s global Women in Tech initiative, this program presents a long term commitment to positive change in the ecosystem.

Mazen Bunyan, CEO, Standard Chartered Saudi Branch, emphasizes the significance of this initiative: “The first edition of the Women in Tech Program received an overwhelming positive response, we are looking forward to the second cycle to scale the program's impact and unlock the potential of more women-in-tech”.

Adwa Al Dakheel, Founder and CEO, Falak Investment Hub, echoed the sentiment stating “A second cohort the program represents our commitment towards empowering women within our ecosystem. We are excited to run the program again and provide more startups with access to necessary resources and financial opportunities that establish solid grounds for growth.”

Applications for the second cohort of the Saudi Women in Tech program will commence on October 29, 2023, and applications will be accepted for four weeks through the online form hosted on: https://wit.falak.sa/. As Standard Chartered and Falak Investment Hub join forces once again, they invite all aspiring female entrepreneurs operating in The Kingdom to seize this exceptional opportunity, paving the way for a brighter future in tech innovation.