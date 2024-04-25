SSH is delighted to announce the successful completion of the Mixed-use development project at Ghala Heights in Muscat, Oman. This integrated mixed-use development spans 146,776 sqm, making a significant mark on Muscat’s skyline. Situated just 5 km from Muscat International Airport, Ghala Heights will serve as the home for the Mövenpick Hotel and Hotel Serviced Apartments, an upscale four-star hotel providing 282 guest rooms and 58 serviced apartments. The hotel boasts four dining options, a spa, a rooftop infinity pool, and a fitness centre, making it an attractive destination for tourists. Three residential apartment blocks, housing a total of 144 apartments, are located over a five-storey podium. The podium seamlessly combines office spaces with a ground-floor retail zone, while the basement parking accommodates 1,171 car spaces and operational facilities.

"The completion of the Mixed-use development at Ghala Heights represents a significant milestone for the Social Protection Fund (SPF) and SSH Oman. It's the first development to bring the Movenpick brand to the Sultanate, complementing its 2040 Vision with yet another prestigious hospitality product that is added to the ongoing growth across Oman. With its location on the main expressway, the modern development is already a new landmark that will help strengthen the profile of Muscat as a regional hub for tourism and business. We are proud to have worked with the Social Protection Fund to deliver this important development completely and successfully. Congratulations to all the stakeholders involved," said Omar Nuri, Managing Director of SSH KSA, Oman, and Bahrain.

ABOUT SSH

As a design-led consulting firm offering a 360-degree service from architecture to engineering and construction supervision, SSH has been a trusted partner of choice across the Middle East and Africa for over 63 years. With a reputation for design integrity and a portfolio that includes multiple landmark projects throughout the region, SSH maintains offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, London, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Algeria, and North Africa.

Founded in 1961, we employ over 800 high-calibre local, regional, and international experts in their fields, most of whom are from globally renowned international consulting firms.

SSH has ranked within the top 10 Middle East architectural firms in the Middle East, infrastructure, construction management, and consulting categories in the World Architecture 100 Survey in 2024. SSH was also ranked in 100th place among the ENR’s prestigious Top 225 International Design Firms for 2023.

SSH's multifaceted practices include master planning, architecture, infrastructure, construction supervision, urban design and planning, landscape architecture, structural and civil engineering, MEP/building services, interior design, and project management.