Sharjah: - The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) welcomed two separate delegations from Argentina and Hungary, and discussed ways of boosting partnerships between the vibrant incubation hub and entrepreneurs from the two countries.

The delegation included businessmen, heads and officials from start-ups and business incubators from both countries, representing different sectors, including technology and smart industries.

The visiting officials were introduced to different projects dedicated to finding solutions for a number of vital sectors, in addition to familiarising them with available investment opportunities, services provided by the complex to investors and emerging companies.

The delegation were briefed on the Park’s most important features, services and facilities it provides to investors as well as its future plans, with a focus by supporting, encouraging and developing a top-class innovation ecosystem.

These visits are part of SRTIP’s ongoing efforts to forge partnerships with international entrepreneurs and investors, and strengthen its position as the preferred haven for international research investment companies and innovation-driven startups.

The two delegations also visited the Middle East Test Center for smart manufacturing (also known as additive manufacturing), which includes the latest technologies and applied research laboratories in several fields, as well as the "Sharjah Open Lab for Innovation” (SOILAB), the first incubator for start-ups and innovative businesses in Sharjah.

