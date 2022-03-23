Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, recently signed an agreement with Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovations Park (SRTIP), the global hub for innovation and collaboration.

The partnership enables SRTIP to offer their clients a convenient and fast payment solution. Under the agreement, customers can settle fees and fines related to SRTIP services in any of Al Ansari Exchange’s network of over 200 branches strategically located across the UAE.

His Excellency Hussain Al Mahmoudi said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Al Ansari Exchange, one of the leading companies in the field of money transfer and foreign exchange services. This tie-up will boost the package of services we offer to our investors, companies and individuals, as SRTI Park strives to simplify and accelerate the process of registering and licensing new companies, a reflection of Sharjah's positioning as the preferred destination for knowledge-based investment.

"This partnership with Al Ansari Exchange falls within the framework of strengthening alliances with the private sector in various fields, in line with the vision of the complex, which is to link the efforts of private sector institutions, government agencies, and academic institutions to support applied scientific and technological research to carry out investment activities, and support the emirate’s transition to a knowledge economy."

Rashed A. Al Ansari , CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, commented: “We are happy to collaborate with SRTIP and extend our secure and hassle-free payment option to their customers and partners. The agreement highlights our commitment to serve all segments of society and help foster a culture of public-private partnership, in line with the directives of our wise leadership. It also inspires us to continuously innovate and widen the reach of our services through strategic cooperation to address the ever-changing demands of the UAE community.”

SRTIP was established in 2016 by a royal decree issued by H.H. Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah. It aims to develop and manage an innovation ecosystem within a free zone, promote research and development (R&D) and support enterprise activities in Sharjah.

