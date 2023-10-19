Sharjah:- The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation (SRTI) Park has felicitated 50 handpicked youngsters with scientific and technological achievements, for successfully completing the "Elite" program that seeks to mold them into future leaders and innovators

The participants were selected from 25 Sharjah institutions based on their proven achievements of winning and qualifying as finalists at international competitions in science and technology. These participants, aged between 7 and 18, are highly skilled in robotics, programming, electronics and 3D printing.

The program focused on developing the technical and knowledge side of the candidates, in addition to developing their leadership skills and engaging them in events held in the complex. They participated in brainstorming sessions to produce ideas and future plans and learn to crystallize them into concrete investment projects for the benefit of humanity.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, said: “SRTI Park was impressed by the caliber of these outstanding youngsters and we extended all support through programs designed by specialists in various fields of technology. We familiarized them with the Park’s pioneering applied programs in new technologies, thus planting in them the seed for leading from the front, while creating innovative solutions. We believe we have helped spark their innovative side and we expect great things from them.”

Khawla Al Hawai, Director of Sharjah Children, said: “We, at the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, extend our sincere thanks to SRTI Park for this fruitful cooperation in implementing the “Elite” program, a project that is aligned to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation to create future leaders and innovators.”

She added: “We reiterate our commitment to designing training programs and courses that suit the young achievers’ aspirations in the field of programming and technology and in various fields and projects, so that they are up to date with all developments, that help qualify and train them to become active contributors to the process of growth and development of the country.”

The six-month program provided the participants with the opportunity to train in modern technologies at the Sharjah Open Innovation Lab (SoiLAB), a facility designed for learning, manufacturing and experimentation. The goal was to support their entrepreneurial ideas and enable them to launch their own projects in Sharjah, within the framework of the development strategy of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation whose mission is to develop future leaders by tapping into the youth pool.

Rubu’ Qarn (RQ) was established in September 2016 by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, for creating future leaders and innovators. It is the first UAE, Arab and regional initiative to groom Emirati talent to lead and influence the future. Rubu’ Qarn is the umbrella for four Sharjah-based entities: Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, and Sharjah for Capability Development.

SRTIP has granted the selected candidates a free one-year membership in SOILAB, which provides them a gateway develop their skills in various fields, with the aim of exploring new ideas and innovations.

-Ends-