Participants were introduced to emerging technologies on site, with the goal of preparing them for challenging jobs in a changing world

Sharjah: The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) stepped up its efforts in upskilling competent Emirati engineers with the completion of the second three-month internship programme for engineers from UAE universities.

The focus of the programme was to give the participants skills and training to apply advanced technologies in different emerging fields, including additive manufacturing, develop their own projects, familiarize themselves with emerging technologies on site and thus transition to the private sector.

The participants got to learn stuff like operating laser printing machines to produce the engineering models as well as digital storage technologies, reverse engineering, product design, design and implementation of prototypes, advanced industrial machines and 3D metal printing, with the goal of preparing them for the fourth industrial revolution, which is marked by Artificial Intelligence, robotics, automation and virtual reality.

The engineers participated in workshops on various technologies at SRTIP’s "Sharjah Open Innovation Lab” (SOILAB), the first incubator for start-ups and innovative businesses in Sharjah, which provides a space for the community of practitioners to exchange materials and learn new skills.

Mr. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, commented: “Our internship programme is designed to hone skills of Emirati engineers in advanced industrial engineering, and prepare them for the market. Some of the participants of last year’s internship programme were handpicked to supervise the training and provide tips on how to survive and thrive in a challenging market.

“The young engineers got an opportunity to get familiar with several aspects of additive manufacturing processes, including understanding how to apply basic engineering principles to identify and solve complex technical problems. As for design skills, the trainees got to learn process of preparing charts, graphs and charts to clarify workflow, direction, planning, how to deal with materials and how to use machines to achieve the highest performance.”

Al Mahmoudi added, "This program represents the translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide a suitable environment for creativity, innovation and skills development for young Emirati researchers and innovators. We are therefore proud to offer the UAE the next generation of specialists in additive manufacturing and 3D technology experts, through this programme."

The participants expressed their gratitude to SRTIP for the great opportunity to interact with experts and specialists in additive manufacturing, a field that lies at the heart of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

