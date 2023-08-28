RIYADH: The Sports Boulevard Foundation (SBF) and the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities (APD) have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to maximise access and opportunities for people with disabilities in Riyadh. This agreement will help to deliver a key aspect of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2025.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Jayne McGivern, CEO of Sports Boulevard Foundation and Dr. Hisham Alhaidary, CEO of the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities.

This agreement highlights the Sports Boulevard’s commitment to providing inclusive access to the Sports Boulevard’s sports and wellbeing facilities. This includes urban access standards across its infrastructure and expansive sports facilities, digital access to information and programmes.

The partnership will also explore opportunities for cooperation and provide a forum for the Sports Boulevard and APD to exchange knowledge and best practices in the field of people with disability in Riyadh.

Jayne McGivern, CEO of the Sports Boulevard Foundation, said: "The Sports Boulevard will provide sports facilities for the whole of Riyadh to enjoy. This important partnership will help achieve our shared vision of creating an inclusive society where everyone can participate in what the Sports Boulevard has to offer. We look forward to collaborating on future initiatives that promote accessibility and inclusion."

Dr. Hisham Alhaidary, CEO of the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities: “We believe this partnership with the Sports Boulevard Foundation will have a significant and lasting positive impact on people with disabilities across Riyadh. By working together, we can ensure that everyone in society has access and resources to enjoy the project’s innovative facilities.”

The Sports Boulevard and the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities are committed to promoting accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities, and this partnership marks an important step towards achieving these goals.

The SBF is one of Riyadh’s mega projects launched by His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on March 19th, 2019. Supported by HRH Prince Mohamed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the project has the goal of making Riyadh one of the top 100 cities in the world by 2030.

-Ends-