Dubai, UAE: SpinVid, a unique new mobile app that provides grassroots DJs, musicians, producers, and record labels with a quick, easy, and creative solution to get their music seen and heard on social media, has secured an investment of $400,000 to further strengthen product features, capabilities, and technology – and accelerate the company’s growth and scale.

UAE-based serial investor and techpreneur, Jamie Wilks, has partnered with entrepreneurial cousins, Shyam P and Ravi, to further develop SpinVid and increase the brands visibility to a growing global audience of over 50 million+ artists, who have limited options when it comes to producing high quality audio graphics.

SpinVid is a free-to-download app that empowers creativity and puts new music talent firmly in the spotlight for digital audiences. It is the world’s first free design tool that enables ambitious DJs, producers, and musicians to publish high-quality animations with their music for social media distribution, with premium functionality available on a subscription basis. The combination of eye-catching animations (including classic spinning vinyl graphics) and fully customisable music editing tools makes SpinVid easy for new artists to connect with their digital audience and promote their own work.

Shyam and Ravi’s initial investment and launch of SpinVid has already turned the heads of several global industry professionals within the music and tech space. Jamie Wilks now becomes the 3rd partner in the business, supporting with not only investment but adding crucial and valuable experience into SpinVid’s product development, marketing, and media.

Jamie Wilks, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of SpinVid, commented: “I’m always looking for disruptive but simple ideas that I believe in, led by people who share my work ethic and tenacity for evolution. I found all of this and more with the boys at SpinVid... What really got me to invest was the sheer desire to help grassroots musicians and this product does exactly that. This app will be the go-to visual production tool for every young DJ, musician and producer on the planet”

Shyam P, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the brains behind SpinVid, said “Music is close to my heart and as someone who recognises the struggle to grow a music career, the idea of SpinVid instantly struck home. Combining the styles of old-school vinyl records with today’s digital approach, SpinVid is what today’s generation of DJs and music producers need to create videos to showcase their talents.”

From humble beginnings, long-time entrepreneurs and cousins Shyam P and Ravi have combined their commercial expertise to develop a range of businesses over the years. Shyam P – a musician, singer, songwriter, and producer from London, has released music on labels including Island Records, Armada, Toolroom, Strictly Rhythm and many more.

With 12 million+ streams on Spotify, Shyam P provides the app leadership team with critical insight from the user perspective. Ravi has had a distinguished career in law and technology and has experience in consulting and developing successful marketing and commercial strategies for companies in the audio-visual industry.

Since its soft launch last year on both the App Store and GooglePlay, the overwhelming interest and buzz the app has generated amongst the grassroot music producer and DJ community has been fantastic and demonstrated the value of such a tool in the music industry. SpinVid is rapidly building a strong following and has gained support from global DJ’s and producers including WaFF, Seb Zito, Rich NxT, Ferrreck Dawn, DJ Chus, and more. The partners have ambitious plans to add new, exciting features to the app as well as host events in Dubai, Amsterdam and London in 2022 and further develop upon the app’s huge potential.

When asked if they plan to bring onboard any more partners, Wilks responded “Why not? We want to build a community around this product. A community of people who want to support the future of the industry. If there are powerful industry people out there that want to get involved; artists, labels, producers and so on – then we’d be delighted to hear from them. The more people we can support with this product, the better. It’s that simple.”

How does SpinVid work?

Users select an image or moving GIF, a background, add text and add audio to their SpinVid visual file. Audio is uploaded from the user’s phone as an MP3 audio file which can be custom cropped. The video is rendered out in seconds and provides a unique social media video that is well-produced, of high quality and ready to share. Users can also download SpinVid videos to a device for sharing later.

