Dubai, UAE – Locally-owned supermarket Spinneys and leading pharmacy retailer Aster Pharmacy have joined forces to introduce the first holistic wellness concept to Spinneys stores across the UAE. Set to launch in Q4 of 2022, the joint venture is a direct response to the growing consumer demand for more accessible, quality products that improve their health and well-being.

The concept will offer an exclusive range of high-quality vitamins, minerals, health supplements, specialist foods, and natural beauty products. An extension of Spinneys’ ‘Eat Well, Live Well’ philosophy, ethical sourcing will guide all merchandising, bringing to customers naturally-derived products and ingredients that are both good for them and the planet.

Sunil Kumar, CEO at Spinneys, UAE, explains: “We are excited to partner with Aster Pharmacy to launch the first supermarket wellness concept in the UAE. As a truly local supermarket, the community is our heartland and it is our mission to nourish and inspire customers to live better lives, day by day. Our new holistic wellness offering is a direct response to our customers’ desire to live healthier lives. We are dedicated to understanding our customers’ needs, their shopping behaviours, and what we must do to help them live better.”

Commenting on the partnership Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Aster Pharmacy is driven by the philosophy of ‘Healthiness is Happiness’ which is reflected in its efforts to make its health and wellness offerings easily available at the doorsteps of people in UAE. We are excited about this new chapter with Spinneys, as together we can offer UAE customers a convenient, accessible way to shop for the very best health and wellness products. With decades of experience between us, we’re confident of delivering an exceptional customer experience and look forward to welcoming visitors later this year.”

While the rise of health and wellness was an upward trend before the outbreak of COVID-19, the global pandemic has helped accelerate consumer demand for healthier products. By 2025 the global health and wellness market is expected to reach US$7 trillion (Global Wellness Institute). Prior to COVID, the segment was valued at US$4.9 trillion.

In the UAE, the health, happiness, wellbeing, and quality of life of citizens and residents is also a government priority. Its National Wellbeing Strategy 2031 sets out a comprehensive 10-year plan that aims to make the Emirates a world leader in quality of life. A key focus is to promote active and healthy lifestyles, healthy nutrition options, good mental health, positive thinking and good life skills.

Much loved by ex-pats and locals, Spinneys enjoys a well-deserved reputation for forward-thinking, keeping pace with changes in supermarket trends and the emergence of new products worldwide. While Aster has emerged as one of the most trusted household healthcare brands in the UAE.

Kumar added: “This joint venture reaffirms our commitment to the people of the UAE to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we operate. With growing demand from conscious consumers for supermarkets to provide a broader variety of health and wellness products under one roof, we are on a mission to innovate and expand our retail offering to make healthy living more accessible and convenient.

The first Spinneys store to introduce the concept will be announced soon with a nationwide rollout to follow across the UAE.

-Ends-

About Spinneys:

Spinneys’ story started in 1961 when the first supermarket opened in Al Nasr Square. It has since grown to be one of the most favourited premium supermarket retailers in the region, with 65 stores across the UAE. Much loved by expats and locals in the region, Spinneys enjoys a well-deserved reputation for forward-thinking, keeping pace with changes in cooking trends and the emergence of new products worldwide. Today, Spinneys Dubai, owned by UAE national Mr Ali Albwardy, has built a strong name for supplying top quality produce and offering a high level of customer service. Yet food standards, safety and freshness have always been at the forefront of the company’s ethos – just one reason why the Spinneys brand is defined as ‘The fresher experience’.

About Aster DM Healthcare:

Aster Pharmacy is a part of the Aster DM Healthcare group. Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 29 hospitals, 121 clinics, 446* pharmacies, 17 labs and 109 patient experience centres in seven countries, including India. We have over 27,200 plus dedicated staff including 3,441 doctors and 7,901 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well." We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.

* Including 201 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster.

