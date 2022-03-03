Dubai, UAE – Locally-owned supermarket Spinneys has partnered with Emirates School Establishment (ESE) to roll out its ‘Farm to Table’ educational programme in public schools across the UAE. As part of the brand’s ‘Eat Well, Live Well’ ethos, the initiative aims to encourage children, families, and the wider community to make healthier, more sustainable food choices in their daily lives.

ESE is the federal entity responsible for enhancing the efficiency of the UAE’s public education sector within the framework of the Ministry of Education’s policies. In alignment with the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031[1], its partnership with Spinneys demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving its citizens’ wellbeing. To date, a total of 20 government schools are taking part in the Spinneys ‘Farm to Table’ programme this academic term, before it is made available to all UAE Cycle 2 schools after the Spring break.

Her Excellency Hind Al Ameri, Executive Director of Corporate Services at Emirates Schools Establishment, said: “ESE’s top priority is to support the health and wellbeing of our students both physically and mentally as part of our mission to care and improve all aspects of their lives. Our partnership with Spinneys reflects the UAE Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its citizens – encouraging students and their families to adopt healthy eating habits that will have a positive impact on their wellbeing and academic performance.”

Developed for children aged seven to 10 years old, the initiative aims to educate youngsters about how food is produced both locally and internationally, its journey from ‘farm to table’, and how to eat more healthily. Practical modules include visits to local farms, learning how to make and cook nutritious food with some of the region’s best-known chefs and visits to Spinneys supermarkets, including its first sustainable store in Layan Community.

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys UAE, said: “We are honoured to be working alongside ESE on such an important initiative, as together we contribute to creating positive lifestyle changes for future generations. As part of our 2030 sustainability programme ‘Let’s Do Better Together’, ‘Farm to Table’ aims to reach as many individuals as possible, and to continue to support the UAE leadership in paving the way for a healthier, happier future for all.”

The ‘Farm to Table’ programme is also contributing to the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051[2] by raising awareness of the impact that food consumption behaviour has on others and the environment. In doing so it hopes to encourage students to make informed lifestyle improvements that will see them enjoy a better quality of life into adulthood. Research shows that individuals are more likely to embrace healthy and sustainable lifestyles if they embed these habits from a young age. Responsible food consumption is also an issue among both children and adults in the region. According to the United Nations Environmental Programme Food Waste Index Report 2021, the average person in the UAE is estimated to throw away 95kg of food a year. In line with the UN’s Global Sustainable Development Goals, the UAE is working to reduce total food waste by 50 percent by 2030.

Sophie Corcut, Sustainability Manager at Spinneys added, “Helping children understand what’s behind and beyond the food on their table by encouraging them to be inquisitive about their diet and sustainable practises is essential to forming positive eating habits. We are grateful to all the partners who have helped develop this initiative so far, as together we support even more households across the UAE and afar to identify and adopt positive food consumption behaviours.”

As part of its mission to educate one million individuals by 2023, ‘Farm to table’ is now available online for anyone to access in both English and Arabic. Since launching in 2021, Spinneys’ Farm to Table’ programme already operates in 50 public and private schools across the UAE.

For more information about the brand and upcoming news visit www.spinneys.com and @spinneysdubai / @spinneyskitchen on Instagram.

-Ends-

About Spinneys:

Spinneys’ story started in 1961 when the first supermarket opened in Al Nasr Square. It has since grown to be one of the most favourited premium supermarket retailers in the region, with 61 stores across the UAE. Much loved by expats and locals in the region, Spinneys enjoys a well-deserved reputation for forward thinking, keeping pace with changes in cooking trends and the emergence of new products worldwide. Today, Spinneys Dubai, owned by UAE national Mr Ali Albwardy, has built a strong name for supplying top quality produce and offering a high level of customer service. Yet food standards, safety and freshness have always been at the forefront of the company’s ethos – just one reason why the Spinneys brand is defined as ‘The fresher experience’.

Media Enquiries

Farah Khanjar

Mojo PR

farah.kh@mojo-me.com