Muscat: In an effort to provide its customers a fast, secured and convenient banking experience, ahlibank has continued its initiatives by offering innovative and sophisticated solutions and products that meet the needs of different customer segments. The bank offers various Credit Cards that include a range of benefits and exclusive offers for existing and new cardholders. The bank’s extensive Credit Card product range offers the choice of Classic, Gold, Platinum, Signature and Infinite cards, which also come with contactless payment feature.

Commenting on the bank’s efforts to develop its digital services, Muneer Al Balushi – AGM- Head of Retail Distribution, ahlibank, said, “at ahlibank we are keen to drive digital innovation in our operations, providing a technologically advanced banking environment to our customers. We believe that this flows from the increased usage of our products. Thus, by providing enhanced benefits with our credit cards, we are encouraging customers to shift and increasingly adapt the use of digital services. The objective is to make them financially inclusive, thereby building a community that thrives on cash-less payments. This transformation also contributes to opening flexible payment channels with various institutions, stores and service centers across the Sultanate, in addition to the ability to conduct convenient, safe, and fast banking transactions.”

“Over the past period, we have been able to cement our position through our continued pursuit of banking products and offers that exceed customer expectations. This has been reflected through providing them a chance to receive cash rewards, discounts and other benefits that enhance their banking experience with one of Oman's most preferred banks. We are constantly taking advantage of the opportunities in the market to ensure excellence in customer service of all segments and requirements,” he added.

For Signature and Infinite cardholders, they have the advantage of getting free cards and 1% cash back on every POS transaction using their Credit card. Furthermore, the card users will enjoy complimentary chauffeur service from any location within Muscat city area to Muscat International Airport. They will also be eligible to free Airport lounge access through LoungeKey App, and enjoy airport dining discount program when downloading the Dine & Fly App. Additionally, they will be able to obtain exclusive benefits for the Signature and Infinite credit cards, including concierge services, purchase protection, extended warranty, and many more.

In addition to the high speed in conducting banking transactions, the bank provides holders of these Credit cards, opportunities to earn Pearl Points that can be converted to airline miles with Oman Air & Qatar Airways, and free travel insurance when purchasing airline tickets. The cards also contain advanced EMV chip feature and are verified by Visa (VBV) for online transactions. These cards provide customers with up to 38 days free credit period on purchase transactions. ahlibank’s cardholders with the contactless payment feature, also receive their monthly credit card statement through email, and enjoy zero lost card liability as well as lost or stolen card protection, with global acceptance of credit cards, and 24/7 customer service.

Customers who have these cards will be able to enjoy a wide range of offers and discounts. In addition, they can also enjoy 50% discount at VOX Cinema and buy one and get one at Cinepolis Cinema.

ahlibank's cardholders can revel in a range of exclusive features and benefits, with zero annual fees on Imtiyaz Credit cards for the first year. Customers will have an access to a number of airport lounges in 25 countries around the world and a joining bonus of 2,000 pearl points.

ahlibank continues to collaborate with Talabat, the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce App, to enable the Bank’s customers to avail even more exciting offers for purchases made through the App. Under the offer, which lasts for 6 months from January, 2022 to June, 2022, ahlibank Credit Card holders will receive a 50% discount on food orders made through the App. This reflects the priority that the Bank gives in order to keep itself up with the needs and lifestyle of its clients.

ahlibank offers a wide portfolio of innovative banking products and services to its customers. For more information about the new offer, customers can contact ahliconnect at 24577177 or visit the website: https://ahlibank.om/en-us

-Ends-