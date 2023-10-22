Space G7, the leading company in the field of education, programming and artificial intelligence, is organizing a conference to announce its strategic plan to expand and provide educational courses for the English language and programming in Egypt and the Arab world.



Mohamed Assem Al-Tamawy, Chairman of the Egyptian American Academy, said that the company is to announce its expansion plan in Egypt, where it has 22 branches spread across the country that provide services in the field of teaching programming, the English language, and artificial intelligence programs through the Egyptian American Academy.



He added that the vision of the Egyptian American Academy is consistent with Egypt's vision of developing education and linking school curricula to the needs of the labor market and the future by learning the programming language and providing training courses for children and adults in a professional manner.



He continued, “Our mission is to make the learning journey simpler, more enjoyable and more effective by relying on artificial intelligence, where we practice what we teach effectively, and we constantly improve and develop our courses to keep pace with developments and the latest modern technologies in education. Trainers are carefully selected and carefully examined and interviewed, in addition to evaluating the courses by the participants.” To ensure excellence and continuous improvement.



He stressed that the company seeks to open new educational horizons for future generations and provide them with knowledge, training, and job opportunities, through the Egyptian American Academy, which has a great history and experience in managing educational operations in Egypt.



He explained that Space G7 is an international educational and training group that works in the field of teaching, programming and artificial intelligence, and provides high-quality courses in various sectors, including the English language, artificial intelligence, information technology, and management.

