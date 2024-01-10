Sharjah: Souq Al Jubail has achieved a significant milestone, welcoming over 50 million shoppers and visitors since its launch in 2015. It has positioned itself as a key market, commercial destination, and tourist landmark nationally and regionally, owing to integrated quality services and diverse facilities. This has made it an attractive destination for residents and visitors of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Mohammad bin Essa, Chief Asset Management Officer of the Asset Management Sector at Sharjah Asset Management, confirmed: "This remarkable achievement of hosting a large number of visitors over the past 8 years has established the market as one of the most significant tourist and commercial destinations in the Emirate of Sharjah. This accomplishment is attributed to the foresight of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who is dedicated to making Sharjah an emblem of evolution, prosperity, renaissance, and civilization. His Highness has shown great interest in Souq Al Jubail, aiming to serve the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah in its diverse regions. He recently inaugurated Souq Al Jubail - Dhaid and Souq Al Jubail - Kalba, with Souq Al Jubail in Al Madam set to open in the near future. The goal is to provide comprehensive and high-quality food products to a broader segment of the emirate's population and visitors."

Souq Al Jubail Management commented: "Every year, Souq Al Jubail continues to witness increasing demand from visitors and shoppers. This is a result of our integrated services to meet the needs of various market visitors, successfully branding ourselves as one of the most important markets and tourist destinations in the region and globally."

Mohammad Bin Essa asserted, "Year after year, the market witnesses an increasing influx of visitors and shoppers due to its comprehensive and high-quality services, competitive pricing meeting the diverse needs of its visitors, and the provision of fresh, imported, and high-quality products. This ensures a comfortable and distinctive shopping experience in alignment with the highest global standards and measures, making the market the preferred and foremost destination for visitors."

Furthermore, Mohammad Bin Essa emphasized, "The market's extensive diversity across its sections has rendered it a unique destination, garnering significant attention, especially from seafood enthusiasts. The fish section stands out as a distinctive addition to the market, boasting over 250 varieties of fish. This significantly contributes to supporting fishermen and those employed in this sector, enhancing consumer choices, and providing more comprehensive avenues for fishermen. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in regulating and controlling the sale prices of various types of fish."

Market Facilities: The market's facilities include 261 shops spread across three main sections: the fruits and vegetables section contains 174 shops, including 22 for dates shops; the meat section comprises 65 shops, and the fresh fish section has 35 fish and seafood shops. The market also offers various services and facilities such as ATMs, a hypermarket, and pharmacies so shoppers can enjoy convenience and quality service.

The Souq also hosts the Al Jubail 1441 Restaurant, strategically located in Souq Al Jubail. With stunning views of Sharjah Creek, the locality was designed with modern silhouettes and an artistic and sophisticated touch. Visitors are transported on a memorable journey of savoring delectable seafood, luxurious Arabic and international coffee, fresh juices, and a variety of other seasonal hot and cold drinks, made with the utmost care for the restaurant's guests.

Events and activities throughout the year: In addition to the world-class shopping experience, Souq Al Jubail is a center for social and commercial events and activities in the Emirate of Sharjah. The market hosts many exhibitions, festivals, and seasonal events, attracting families and tourists to experience and shop. The yearly Souq Al Jubail Dates Festival has been one of the most sought-after events hosted by the market since 2015, attracting participation from many of the region's leading date traders and shop vendors.

Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid stands out as a distinctive and comprehensive service destination, catering to the diverse needs of citizens and residents in the Al Dhaid region. Covering a vast area of 78,000 square meters, the market is organized into four sections: the meat section, vegetables and fruits section, fish section, and the central courtyard. It also incorporates storage and refrigeration warehouses, ensuring the quality of food items for consumers.

With a total of 86 diverse commercial units, the market features 24 outlets for meats and poultry equipped with display and storage refrigerators, complemented by rear service corridors. The section dedicated to vegetables, fruits, and dates comprises 45 units, with additional space designated for a cooperative association or supermarket branch. The fish section, consisting of 16 units, includes designated areas for cutting and cleaning, waiting spaces, and specific zones for fish grilling.

Furthermore, the market is equipped with a central courtyard that houses specialized restaurants, a traditional café, a reception office, a designated children's play area, sanitary facilities, and separate prayer rooms for men and women. This comprehensive layout ensures a seamless and enriching experience for all visitors to the market.

Souq Al Jubail – Kalba

Souq Al Jubail in Kalba is situated in the Al-Bakhais area of Kalba City and is divided into three main sections: the Meat Section, Fish Section, and Vegetable and Fruit Section. It also features a middle courtyard and an indoor auction area for displaying and selling fresh marine products. The market covers a total of 33 thousand square metres, including the market building and parking facilities. It comprises 16 meat and poultry shops, 22 fish shops, and 31 vegetable and fruit shops.

The project is designed to fulfil the needs of the city's residents for high-quality fresh produce while simultaneously creating employment opportunities for fishermen, traders, farmers, and ranchers.

Souq Al Jubail is a project of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.