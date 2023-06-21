Sharjah: As part of its social responsibility and dedication in spreading awareness about good health practices, Souq Al Jubail organised a free medical campaign for market visitors, employees and workers, in cooperation with the University of Sharjah - College of Health Science. The aim of the campaign was to encourage company staff and market visitors to adopt and follow a healthy lifestyle and to conduct regular health check-ups.

The campaign provided visitors with blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index measurements. Dental consultations also took place at the campaign, in addition to an awareness symposium on the importance of maintaining physical health and safety from various common diseases by adhering to exercising and eating healthy, nutritious food.

Eng. Hamid Al Zarouni, Chief Officer of Souq Al Jubail, said: "This campaign is part of our basic strategy to enhance the quality of life of our beloved employees and market visitors, to provide them with comprehensive health care. We prioritise the health of our employees, recognising the importance of good health and its impact in the workspace and in the greater community.”

“We are always keen to provide a healthy and safe work environment for our staff and community and invest heavily in their care, which is why we extended an invitation to all of our company employees and market visitors to benefit from the medical examination campaign.”

Souq Al Jubail is a project of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.