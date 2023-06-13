Sharjah: The 8th edition of the annual Souq Al Jubail Dates Festival takes off on a sweet note this year, beginning on June 15th, and will run for three months. The much-awaited festival hosted by Souq Al Jubail will see participation from 8 date shop owners and vendors present in the market.

Eng. Hamid Al Zarouni, Chief Officer of Souq Al Jubail, said: "Our annual Dates Festival is an exciting event that we are keen to organise year after year for our patrons here at Souq Al Jubail due to its importance in preserving the Emirati cultural heritage associated with the beloved palm trees and their health benefits. The festival serves as a great introduction for visitors to the finest types of local dates and other offerings.”

“Through the festival, we additionally strive to enhance the role of Souq Al Jubail in stimulating the local economy in the Emirate of Sharjah. The festival historically has drawn in visitors and traders from all over the UAE and the gulf region as a whole.” Al Zarouni continued.

Al Zarouni added that the festival is an important platform for shop owners to market their local dates and related products, in addition to exchanging experiences on modern farming methods and techniques to care for palm trees. The festival also provides shoppers and visitors with a wide range of various types of luxurious and commercial date products.

Al Zarouni graciously invites Emirati families to visit the festival and learn about the types of Emirati dates, their health and nutritional benefits, production methods and the many cultural foods and snacks that utilise the mighty fruit.

The festival showcases various types of high-quality dates, including Al-Hilali, Al-Khashkar, Al-Khasab, Al-Muzaini, Al-Jabri, Al-Baql, and Al-Salani, Nagal, Khneizi, Bu Maan, Khalas, Khadrawi, Barhi, Lulu, Shishi, Asabaa Al-Arous, Bu Jibal, Ain Baqr, all of which are produced by local date farms.

Souq Al Jubail is a project of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

