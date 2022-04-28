Abu Dhabi: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts (ADGM Courts) to jointly establish a bespoke Legal Clinic Programme for Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Department of Law, at a ceremony that took place at the University’s campus today. The ceremony was in the presence of Prof. Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Ms. Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts.

The Legal Clinic will engage with ADGM Courts Pro Bono Legal Assistance Scheme (Pro Bono Scheme) to create a closely supervised framework for the University’s law students to interact with legal work provided by pro bono volunteer lawyers to persons in serious need of legal advice in disputes for which ADGM Courts has jurisdiction.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and ADGM Courts will also work closely together to organise events that will raise awareness of the law students’ contribution to pro bono legal work, as well as to advance the significance of pro bono legal services in Abu Dhabi.

As part of their corporate social responsibility outreach, both Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and ADGM Courts seek to offer an essential service to individuals who need urgent legal advice and services but have limited financial means. During the Legal Clinic Programme, students will be involved in real-life cases and provide appropriate legal assistance under the close supervision and guidance of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s professors and the Pro Bono Scheme’s panel of legal volunteers.

Prof Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi commented: “We are pleased to sign this MOU with the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts today which aligns with our continuous efforts to partner with industry leaders to exchange expertise and foster a collaboration in areas of mutual interest. In addition, the agreement represents the university's strong commitment to supporting and equipping students with the experience and skills they will need for their future careers and to prepare them for the job market.”

ADGM Courts strongly believes that an essential requirement for a fair and accessible justice system is that all individuals have access to legal assistance to protect their rights and interests. As such, ADGM Courts introduced its Pro Bono Scheme in early 2020 to provide free legal advice to individuals with limited financial means. Its introduction could not have been at a more pivotal time, given the onset of the pandemic. Under the Pro Bono Scheme, clients who are in financial distress are able to access free legal advice on their rights and obligations in regard to a civil or commercial dispute or other legal issue that falls only within ADGM Courts’ jurisdiction.

Ms Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts added, “We are delighted to embark on this impactful initiative with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi. This collaboration provides the university’s law students with the opportunity to ‘shadow’ experienced lawyers and legal professionals and work in real time with clients seeking legal support on urgent legal issues and matters.

The Legal Clinic initiative dovetails well with ADGM Courts’ and ADGM’s strong commitment to advancing the holistic framework of civil and commercial justice in the UAE. We are glad to have the opportunity to support the young minds and next generation of legal professionals, as well as to provide accessible legal services to support ADGM’s and the wider Abu Dhabi community.”

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and University of Paris award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2000 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date.

Visit Sorbonne Abu Dhabi’s website: http://www.sorbonne.ae

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade and business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM’s strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi’s key strengths spanning over private banking, wealth management, asset management, derivatives and commodities trading, financial innovation, sustainability and more. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs the entire 114 hectares (1.14sqkm) of Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone.

It enables registered financial and non-financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on common law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the “Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)” for four consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

* Source: The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards

