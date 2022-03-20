Cairo: Somabay announced a new collaboration with Quintessentially offering bespoke lifestyle management and concierge services to Somabay’s residents including exclusive access to premium and shopping events, top-notch restaurant booking and travel logistics services.

According to the new partnership, Quintessentially shall grant Somabay’s residents and visitors its quality memberships and luxury services, indulging them in its unparalleled lifestyle services including assistance and information on daily lifestyle requests with a proactive outreach program.

Expressing his aspiration, Ibrahim El Missiri Somabay’s CEO stated: “We are excited to sign this agreement with Quintessentially, to bring world class lifestyle and concierge services to our clients.”

“This forms part of Somabay’s strategy to continually enhance our guests’ experience, as a premium destination” added El Missiri.

In turn, Quintessentially Egypt CEO – Youssef Semaan saying “We are extremely proud to be partnering with Somabay to offer their clients our award-winning lifestyle management and concierge services on a global scale. Indeed, Somabay is a leader in seaside luxury lifestyle living and Quintessentially will ensure that this is extended to every aspect of their clients lives, whether in Egypt or abroad”

Quintessentially’s premium concierge services are available 24 hours a week for elective residents and visitors by the assistance of a highly-skilled lifestyle managers delivering information, booking and services for eligible members.

About Somabay:

Somabay is a prime touristic destination in Egypt, idyllically situated on the Red Sea’s coast (just a 40- minutes’ drive from Hurghada International Airport and only a 4-hour flight from Central Europe). Nestled on 10 million square meters peninsula, home to 5 luxury resort hotels and a signature portfolio of residential properties the self-contained community of Somabay is surrounded by sea on three sides. The peninsula site boasts some of the most beautiful sandy beaches of the Red Sea on an 11 km coastline, an 18-hole Gary Player Championship Golf course & driving range, and a boutique marina with panoramic views of desert mountains

About Quintessentially:

Quintessentially, one of the world’s leading luxury lifestyle group dedicated to connecting individuals and communities, through life-affirming experiences. Works to redefine luxury; Quintessentially achieves this by providing unique access and specialist lifestyle services, and by fostering global brand relationships. With a global network of more than 40 offices around the world, comprised of a team of 750 individuals who speak 35 languages between them, Quintessentially’s specialists are experts in every aspect of contemporary luxury living.