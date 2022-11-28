Cairo — SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will be attending Cairo ICT, November 27-30, 2022, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, New Cairo, Egypt alongside its value-added distribution Partner in the region, Spire Solutions. The company will share updates and demonstrate its comprehensive and integrated SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability Solution at Stand No. 1C2.

Every year, Cairo ICT attracts a growing number of regional leaders, and decision-makers from within the ICT and respective industries, alongside key decision-makers from important sectors, including government, finance, health, education, tourism, real estate, transport, aviation, and armed forces. The 2022 slogan “Leading Change” reflects the role of Cairo ICT in providing the change in technology concepts and their application.

“We’re excited to be in Egypt, a region that has paved the way for digital transformation, across the Middle East and Africa,” said Abdul Rehman Tariq, Regional Sales Director, SolarWinds. “We’ll be present alongside Spire Solutions to talk about SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability that’s enabling organizations of all sizes to drive actionable insights.”

Attendees are also welcome to join a panel discussion in which SolarWinds Head Geek™ Sascha Giese will shed light on Technology and Sustainability in 2023, details below:

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 29, 13:00 hrs. – 14:00 hrs.

Venue: Hall 1A

Topic: Technology and Sustainability

Panelist: Sascha Giese, SolarWinds Head Geek™

