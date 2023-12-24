Suhar – In a strategic move that enhances In-Country Value (ICV) and supports local companies, SOHAR Port and Freezone signed three key agreements aimed at boosting its marine services. These agreements are a pivotal step in putting to action the port’s dedication to nurturing local talent.

The first agreement with Global Tank Solution LLC outlines a plan to revolutionize the vessel tank cleaning services at the port. By introducing advanced mechanized cleaning technology and skill development opportunities, automated and non-man entry tank cleaning systems. This collaboration is expected to sharpen the competitive edge of local companies in the maritime sector.

In another agreement aimed at elevating its bunker services, SOHAR partnered with Global Oil Resources LLC. This partnership will precipitate opportunities for local companies to interface with major enterprises in the marine fuel logistics and supply chain, thereby advancing Oman’s global operations. Global Oil Resources LLC will be able to supply bunker to vessels calling Sohar Port with MGO and VLSFO

The third agreement signed this morning, SOHAR's collaboration with American Medical Center, in partnership with Star Lake Medical Services, introduces a comprehensive range of medical services for seafarers. This initiative is poised to stimulate growth in the local healthcare sector by increasing demand for medical supplies, services, and expertise.

Sharing his insights on these developments, Batti Al Shibli, Harbour Master, SOHAR Port and Freezone, said, “By integrating these specialized services at SOHAR Port, we are elevating our operational efficiency and significantly contributing to the growth of Oman’s maritime industry and economy. These collaborations align with our broader ICV strategy, our commitment to creating sustainable opportunities for Omani Companies, and our role in helping the Sultanate achieve the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040.”

As the only complex of its kind in the region managed under a singular entity, SOHAR offers a competitive edge in attracting foreign investments and promoting business growth. The port plays a critical role in supporting Omani companies, providing a platform for them to engage in large-scale industrial and logistical activities, which facilitates the growth and development of local businesses, contributing significantly to the ICV and national economy.

As one of the fastest-growing ports in the world, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to leverage on its strategic location and enhance its services, positioning itself as a key logistics hub within the region and across the world boasting container, liquids, and bulk terminals. A powerful combination of the expertise of the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group, it is earmarked as one of the Sultanate’s mega-projects, home to logistics, petrochemicals, and metal clusters, as well as the region’s first dedicated agri terminal. Today, after 20 years of operation, it serves as the main gateway for import and export in Oman, directly contributing 2.1% of the country’s GDP and almost 26,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. With a focus on sustainable development and cutting-edge technology, it is leading the development and modernization of the Sultanate’s logistics infrastructure and supporting the economic diversification objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision.

