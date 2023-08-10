Muscat: With the bank’s purpose of promoting the spirit of ‘Winning’ and bringing positive socioeconomic change by promoting Oman as an international sporting destination, Sohar International sponsored the Oman Equestrian Federation as Diamond Sponsor, held in Dhofar.



The Oman Equestrian Federation organized a series of sports events as part of the Khareef events for the year 2023. These events were held in cooperation with the Office of the Governor of Dhofar, Dhofar Municipality, and Dhofar Equestrian Committee.



Speaking about supporting Oman’s prospects as a sports destination, Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sohar International, said, “At Sohar International we are committed to constantly engage with the communities we serve. These events, among other similar initiatives, offer good platforms to showcase Oman’s rich cultural heritage and diversity while contributing to the economic progress by attracting thousands of visitors from Oman and abroad and helping local businesses grow in the process. We are proud to sponsor the Oman Equestrian Federation events, a testament to our strong belief in the transformative power of sports to inspire individuals and unite communities. We thank the organizers for their efforts and congratulate the winners in the racing.”



The Omani Equestrian Federation has strategically chosen to hold these events in the Dhofar Governorate, capitalizing on its favorable monsoon season climate and suitability as a host for such exciting activities. This year's equestrian lineup saw a series of thrilling championships and competitions, featuring events like the ponies race, a challenging 100 km endurance race, a qualifying race, and the tent pegging championship.



Mr. Kahlan Said Mustahail Al Mashani, Chairman of Dhofar Equestrian Committee stated, "On behalf of the Oman Equestrian Federation, I am honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sohar International for their unwavering support as the Diamond Sponsor of our prestigious event. The bank’s commitment to promoting equestrian excellence in our nation not only enhances the quality of the event but also contributes significantly to the growth of equestrian sports in Oman. This will undoubtedly contribute to promoting Oman as an international sporting destination."



Sohar International has undertaken various initiatives in the past to encourage sports and community development, which contribute to Oman's progress. By investing in such endeavors, Sohar International aims to create a positive impact on the society it serves and foster the growth of sporting excellence in Oman. Furthermore, Sohar International has actively supported initiatives that bolster Oman's position on the world map and showcase the Sultanate's diverse assets through sponsorships, public representation, and financial support.

