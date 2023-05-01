Muscat: Sohar International has announced its contribution to the country's healthcare system through a donation to the Royal Hospital. The contribution aims to transfer 500 MRI scans to private hospitals to reduce waiting lists for examinations and provide better services to the community. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) umbrella, Sohar International is committed to making a positive impact on society, driving holistic well-being, and transforming lives.

Mr. Mohamed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of Sohar International, emphasized the bank's commitment to supporting pioneering initiatives that benefit every segment of society. Mr. Al Ardhi stated, "Our paramount objective has always been to promote comprehensive well-being within the community and effectuate transformational changes by supporting groundbreaking initiatives that cater to all segments of society. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Royal Hospital to address societal welfare. Sohar International's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy stems from the bank's conviction that the private sector has a duty to make a positive impact on society through sustainable business practices that benefit the community. Through such contribution, Sohar international proactively endeavors to make a meaningful contribution to society."

Sohar International has a track record of supporting initiatives that benefit society, and this meeting is another step towards achieving that goal. Recently, the bank provided financial aid to the Ihsan Association to purchase a fully equipped ambulance and supported the procurement of medical equipment for Hai Al Mina health centers in Muttrah.

The Royal Hospital conveyed its heartfelt appreciation to Sohar International, acknowledging the paramount significance of providing access to top-notch healthcare amenities for the overall welfare of the population. Dr. Sami bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Director General of Royal Hospital commented, “Sohar International's gracious contribution to transfer 500 MRI scans to private hospitals will bolster the health system's logistical capacity to cater to a broad spectrum of the community, thus enabling them to carry out their duties with utmost efficacy and expediency. Sohar International's unwavering commitment to promoting the well-being of the community reflects the pivotal role played by the private sector in supporting the country's healthcare sector.”

Sohar International's initiatives span diverse sectors, including education, health, sports, and others, through meaningful partnerships with leading charities and institutions dedicated to community welfare. As a progressive, agile, and dynamic bank, Sohar International is proud to work with private hospitals to improve health outcomes and contribute to the nation's socio-economic progress.

