The Dubai based communications agency SOCIATE has acquired two new clients SENSASIA Spas & INSTAGLAM to manage the Public Relations, Influencer Relations and Social Media for both. These clients are set to expand SOCIATE’s portfolio with both aligning alongside the beauty and wellness industry.

SENSASIA Spas is the largest independent and multi-award winning spa within the UAE. Created in 2004, the spa executes a journey through Balinese grace, Japanese elegance and Thai tradition. The experience provided allows individuals to indulge and relax through a sensory journey. The location of the spas have been carefully decided to compliment the experience and they can be found at Emirates Golf Club, The Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates and the Village, Jumeirah 1. With award winning massages, facials for every skin type, pampering for a mother-to- be, wraps and scrubs alongside so much more, SENSASIA Spas have curated services to create a luxurious experience.

INSTAGLAM is a mobile app that takes both the physical and digital aspects of the beauty industry and combines the two . The brand aims to connect pioneering beauty brands, the talented professionals behind this and interested customers in the UAE together. With an understanding that there was a gap in the market, INSTAGLAM built the bridge to help women look and feel good by becoming their link to the glamour and beauty world to ensure they find their unique style. INSTAGLAM not only revolutionizes but simplifies the way beauty services can be accessed in the Middle East and also creates wide exposure for freelancers, professionals and existing businesses. With a lead time of only 3 hours, customers can book on the IOS app, website or via WhatsApp to gain a direct and reliable beauty experience with services such as hair, makeup, nails and massages.

With these two big client wins, Rosa Bullock CEO and PR Guru at SOCIATE comments. “We are very excited to add such glamorous accounts to our lifestyle and beauty portfolio. An advocate for self-care myself, I would encourage everyone to take care of their beauty needs by visiting the spa or using a beauty service at the tap of your fingers. Both SENSASIA SPA and INSTAGLAM are services I have personally used and I can vouch for their expertise. We look forward to working with such brands a lot more in the future“.

SOCIATE, founded in 2015, is a 360-degree communications agency headquartered in Dubai with a creative arm in London, UK. Each vertical of the business is unique - fuelled by a combination of enthusiasm and industry expertise. With its diverse services, SOCIATE caters to a host of local and international clients spanning various industries. 2021 also saw the launch of SOCIATE’s sister agency, SOCIALITE, an Influencer Relationship agency.



