Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading digital agency, proudly announces its recent acquisition of social media retainers for Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic Bank, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the industry.

The addition of these two prestigious accounts marks a significant milestone for SOCIALEYEZ, underscoring the agency's continued success and growing presence within the semi-government and financial sectors. These wins come as a testament to SOCIALEYEZ's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results and tailored solutions for its clients.

The accounts, secured in February, have since been met with diligent onboarding processes and the development of comprehensive strategies tailored to the unique needs and objectives of Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic Bank. SOCIALEYEZ's dedicated team has been working over the past two to three months, ensuring a seamless transition and setting the stage for impactful social media campaigns.

As part of the retainer agreements, SOCIALEYEZ will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including strategy development, social media management, content creation and in-depth analysis. Leveraging its expertise and cutting-edge techniques, SOCIALEYEZ is poised to enhance the online presence of both Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic Bank, driving engagement, fostering brand loyalty and ultimately, achieving tangible business outcomes.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic Bank as our newest clients," said Cassie Bell-Misri, Associate Director Business Development at SOCIALEYEZ. "These wins not only signify our expanding portfolio but also serve as a testament to our ability to deliver impactful results in highly competitive industries. We are excited to embark on this journey with Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic Bank, leveraging our expertise to drive meaningful engagement and foster lasting connections with their audiences. At SOCIALEYEZ, we Create, No Matter What, ensuring our clients achieve their goals with innovative and effective digital strategies."

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is a digital engagement agency whose core purpose is to empower organisations to build more meaningful relationships with their target audience. By combining an understanding of client objectives with an understanding of user behavior, SOCIALEYEZ implements digital engagement strategies that increase the level and quality of engagement.