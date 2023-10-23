Sobha Realty, a leading real estate developer in Dubai, renewed its sponsorship agreement with Al Nasr Club for its first football team, in line with its efforts to support the sports sector in Dubai and worldwide.

The agreement was signed during a meeting held at Al Nasr Club’s headquarters, in the presence of H.E Mansoor Al Fallasi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Nasr Club Investment, Mr. Saad Abdulla Alhammadi, Vice Chairman of Al Nasr Club Investment Co, Noura Aljasmi, member of the Board of Directors of Al Nasr Club Investment and Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty.

As part of the partnership, the first team’s players will wear jerseys embellished with Sobha Realty’s logo during all the club’s season-long matches.

During the meeting, H.E. Mansoor Al Fallasi, expressed his delight on continuing the sponsorship agreement with Sobha Realty. In addition, H.E. Al Fallasi highlighted the long-standing role of the company in promoting sports, which is reflected through the extension of the sponsorship agreement with the club’s first team.

“We share a common vision with Sobha Realty, especially in terms of our ambitions and passion for innovation and success. It is our delight to renew our partnership with a renowned company, which has delivered positive outcomes at various levels in the past year. We look forward to achieving more milestones in the coming years,” H.E. Al Fallasi said.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said: “We are excited to renew our partnership with Al Nasr Club’s first football team. This move serves as a testament to our shared goals, commitment and accomplishments, which define our partnership with this prestigious club.

With the renewal of the sponsorship agreement, we are further fortifying our relationship with Al Nasr Club for yet another season, an association that is based on mutual respect and a common desire for achieving excellence.”

“The extension further signifies our unwavering commitment to supporting the Al Nasr Club, as they continue to inspire fans and achieve new milestones. We are excited to commence a new season of exciting victories, strong collaboration and ongoing success of Sobha Realty and Al Nasr Club,” he added.

