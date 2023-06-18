As of 11 June 2023, the fund year-to-date (YTD) performance is more than 40%.

Among small and mid-caps, the fund’s return came in 18% above peers in the same category for 2023.

Riyadh, KSA: SNB Capital is proud of the exceptional performance of its Shariah-compliant Saudi Small and Mid-Cap Equity Fund, holding a stellar performance over the past decade and half. With assets under management (AUM) of around SAR 220 million, the fund has consistently delivered strong returns where its year-to-date (YTD) performance reached more than 40%. Moreover, the fund was recognized as the top performer compared to all categories of other funds; among small and mid-caps, its return came in 18% above peers in the same category for 2023.

The Fund was established in 2008 as an open-ended fund with the primary objective of investing in local small and mid-cap companies listed on the Saudi Exchange – Tadawul across various sectors; namely healthcare, industrial, finance, energy, and technology in efforts to diversify the Kingdom’s economy pushing towards the development of non-oil-and-gas sectors. This investment theme gained further backing by the Kingdom’s vision 2030’s National Transformation Program, which aims to increase small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contribution to GDP from 20% to 35%.

The Head of Asset Management at SNB Capital, Khaled Albraikan commented:

"Saudi Small & Mid-Cap Equity Fund truly shows the effectiveness of our investment process. With over 15 years of successful track record, this process deploys a fine combination of top-down & bottom-up investment approach, where the Portfolio Managers look for bargains among the ‘stewards of capital’ companies that sustain and accelerate profitable growth”.

Albraikan further elaborated: “The fund’s consistent outperformance also indicates SNB Capital’s team credentials for optimal position sizing and highly efficient execution. The fund utilizes multi-layered controls and oversight to manage risk effectively, with performance stability as the key target. Through this fund, SNB Capital offers its clients a unique exposure to the local economy centric investment opportunities.”

This outstanding performance has garnered the fund over a dozen awards from esteemed organizations such as Argaam and Refinitiv Lipper.

For more information about the Saudi Small and Mid-Cap Equity Fund, please click (here).

About SNB Capital Company

SNB Capital Company, a licensed entity by Capital Market Authority (CMA), is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across five business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, Investment Banking, and Principal Investment. SNB Capital is the largest asset manager with SAR 230.40 billion of assets under management as of December 2022.

Further information is available at www.alahlicapital.com. Follow SNB Capital on Twitter @Capital_SNB.

For media inquiries:

Ohood Al Hassan

O.AlHassan@alahlicapital.com

Farah Shimy

Farah.Shimy@hkstrategies.com